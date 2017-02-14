Ten New Random Stats To Know For This Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Whether you’re celebrating with a loved one…or your pet and a bottle of wine, check out these fun new stats collected from around the web about the holiday. And if you’re single don’t worry, all the V-Day candy will be half off tomorrow! WIN!

1. More than four out of five people are doing SOMETHING to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

2. 55% of people plan on having sex tonight. And 34% of women say they want sex more than ANYTHING ELSE tonight.

3. 46% think today should be a national holiday and a paid day off work.

4. Valentine’s Day is more likely to be an END than a beginning. 13% of people have dumped someone on Valentine’s Day, while 12% have gotten engaged.

5. 71% of couples will go out for dinner either tonight or another night this week to celebrate.

6. 87% of people will cheat on their diet during Valentine’s Day dinner. And 44% will order more expensive things than they normally do when they go out to eat.

7. The worst thing you can do to kill the mood at dinner tonight is use your phone too much. The other bad things you can do are: Being rude to your server, talking about your ex or politics, and having bad table manners.

8. 8% of people will spend more than $500 on Valentine’s Day this year. 3% of people will spend less than $10.

9. Men think they’re more romantic than women. The average man gives himself an eight out of 10 for romance, the average woman gives herself a six out of 10.

10. And finally, one out of five people think it’s okay to go on a first date tonight.

And here’s a bonus stat: 54% of people with pets are giving them a Valentine’s gift this year 😉

(SOURCES: PR Newswire / Daily Mail / ABC 6 – Providence / Bustle)