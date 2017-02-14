The Chainsmokers Accidently Reveal Album Title and Release Date

By Amanda Wicks

The Chainsmokers said they would only release a studio album (as opposed to an EP) if fans really wanted one, and after receiving an enthusiastic response, the DJ duo announced in late January they would be dropping that project sometime in spring.

Related: The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album, 2017 Tour Dates

Now, more details have emerged about when their debut album will be available.

Appearing on the red carpet at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, The Chainsmokers spoke with Entertainment Tonight and accidentally let it slip that their new album, Memories: Do Not Open, would arrive on April 7th.

Drew Taggart shared the date even though he wasn’t supposed to just yet, but Alex Pall gave him a pass. After all, they’d just won a GRAMMY. Unfortunately, they were stuck in L.A. traffic during the pre-telecast where their collaboration with Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down,” took home Best Dance Recording.