Baxter Is Our Rescue Dog Of The Week From Houston Pets Alive!

Hello everyone, my name is Baxter! I am about 6 years old and a Plott Hound Mix. I weigh about 65lbs. I was rescued from a pretty bad hoarding situation. Where I was living in a giant mud pit with absolutely no shelter and several other dogs. There was so much mud covering me when the nice people from ADORE saved me they thought I was solid black, but much to their surprise I am a gorgeous brindle dog with cute snips of white.

When I first meet new people I am a little shy due to my past, but warm up with some belly rubs. I am crate trained and do very well in the house. I enjoy playing with other dogs but would also like to cuddle with you on the couch. However, I would do best in a home without kids. I am heart-worm negative, current on vaccinations, neutered, and micro-chipped.



Adoption or Foster applications can be found at www.adorehouston.org!

If you have any questions please contact us at info@adorehouston.org

