Dream Job Alert: Chocolate Taster

Warning: Reading this article may lead you to want to quit your current job and we don’t blame you.

Turns out the maker of Oreo cookies, Mondelēz International, is hiring a chocolate taster. Yes, you read that right and the best part… zero experience is needed but let’s be honest your age is your experience eating chocolate and that makes us highly qualified. According to the job posting these are the requirements:

Have a passion for candy.

Be honest.

Be eager to try new things.

Friendly.

Be able to speak English. Check, check, and check!! Where do you sign you ask?

The job is based in Reading, England, where applicants would report to one of the company’s food labs from 12:15pm to 2:45pm Tuesday through Thursdays. Can this just get any better? Chocolate taster plus you get to travel.

Mondelēz International job posts adds this: