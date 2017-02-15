Dream Job Alert: Chocolate Taster

February 15, 2017 11:15 AM By Eli Escobar
Warning: Reading this article may lead you to want to quit your current job and we don’t blame you.

Turns out the maker of Oreo cookies, Mondelēz International, is hiring a chocolate taster. Yes, you read that right and the best part… zero experience is needed  but let’s be honest   your age is your experience eating chocolate and that makes us highly  qualified.   According to the job posting these are the requirements:

  • Have a passion for candy.
  • Be honest.
  • Be eager to try new things.
  • Friendly.
  • Be able to speak English.

Check, check, and check!!  Where do  you sign you ask?

The job is based in Reading, England, where applicants would report to one of the company’s food labs from 12:15pm to 2:45pm Tuesday through Thursdays. Can this just get any better? Chocolate taster plus you get to travel.

Mondelēz International job posts  adds this:

“Chocolate tasters are key in helping Mondelēz perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world.”

