Maroon 5 Tease Psychedelic Video for ‘Cold’

By Hayden Wright

The video for Maroon 5’s “Cold” is on its way and to whet their fan’s appetites the band released a teaser featuring Adam Levine and his Victoria’s Secret model wife Behati Prinsloo. In the clip, Levine recounts an acid trip triggered by a strange incident during a night out.

“It was weird. Somebody slipped something into my drink,” Levine says. “I think it was acid because I started tripping balls. Future turned into a teddy bear and James was getting blown by a chicken. It was crazy.”

“I got arrested when the cops came, but they weren’t really the cops,” he says. “It was like this adorable little cartoon stripper and she gave me an adorable little cartoon lap dance. That was weird, and then these two girls pulled me into a room for a threesome.”

The twisted tale goes on and on, perhaps signaling some spoilers for the full video. In the teaser, disinterested Prinsloo just wants to go back to bed.