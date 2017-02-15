[VIDEO] Justin Bieber All Alone On Valentine’s Day

February 15, 2017 11:57 AM
Looks like Justin Bieber, had no shame in telling the Instagram world that  he was celebrating  ‘Single’s Awareness Day’ by being…well single.   Since he’s back on social media and all seems like he doesn’t waste anytime sharing.  Yesterday,  on Valentine’s Day he posted this video saying…

“I got no food, I got no job, our pets’ heads are falling off, I got no Valentine,” he said, starting to “cry” at the end.

But don’t worry because was just being silly and quoting the movie “Dumb and Dumber” well at least we think he was being silly.   Maybe it was an invitation to see if there were any takers out there,  needless to say we highly doubt he was lonely.

