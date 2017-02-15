Starbucks Is Testing A New Ice Cream Drink Called The Affogato

Technically, a Starbucks frappucino is pretty much a coffee milk shake…right? No, it’s not made with ice cream…but it’s frozen, comes in different flavors and it’s DELICIOUS just like a coffee milk shake.

Well good news frozen drink lovers, Starbucks just announced they’re going to start testing ice cream drinks at more than 100 locations! It’s even got a name: The Affogato, which includes a shot of espresso or other coffee poured over a scoop of ice cream.

oh-em-YUM!

Most of the locations that they are testing are located in Orange County, California (boooo) and it’ll be one of the most expensive items on the menu…running up to $6.40 depending on the type of coffee you pick. That’s ok, I’ll pay!!

Hopefully they decide to do some “testing” here in Houston!