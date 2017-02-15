Wanna Have Your Wedding At Taco Bell? Now You Can…In Las Vegas

Lauren Kelly February 15, 2017 5:34 PM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Bride, Chalupas, las vegas, Love, New Location, Taco Bell, tacos, wedding, win

Ladies and gents…you can now get married AND have chalupas at your reception in the new Taco Bell wedding chapel!

Unsurprisingly, the new chapel is located in Las Vegas inside one of their “fancier” stores. (hmmm, I wonder what makes it fancier than the others? lol)

Taco Bell is actually running a contest where you can win your whole wedding for free there. It’s all on social media where you’re supposed to post a photo or video on Twitter or Instagram about “Taco Bell’s role in your love story” and use the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest.

This contest actually has some pretty cool prizes if you win, check it out:

*Airfare for six to Las Vegas

*A Taco Bell catered dinner at our Las Vegas Cantina restaurant

*Taco Bell wedding T-shirts, champagne flutes, garter and bow-tie

*Professional wedding photography/videography

*A room at the Planet Hollywood hotel

*Two tickets for the High Roller at the LINQ

*A private pool cabana at the Planet Hollywood hotel pool

*VIP table for six at Drai’s Nightclub

*Entry for two and $100 credit at Qua Baths and Spa

Soooo for all you Taco Bell lovebirds out there, you can look at the rest of the details >>> HERE. 

I wonder if Elvis will sing while eating a bean burrito? 😉

