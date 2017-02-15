Wanna Have Your Wedding At Taco Bell? Now You Can…In Las Vegas

Ladies and gents…you can now get married AND have chalupas at your reception in the new Taco Bell wedding chapel!

Unsurprisingly, the new chapel is located in Las Vegas inside one of their “fancier” stores. (hmmm, I wonder what makes it fancier than the others? lol)

Taco Bell is actually running a contest where you can win your whole wedding for free there. It’s all on social media where you’re supposed to post a photo or video on Twitter or Instagram about “Taco Bell’s role in your love story” and use the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest.

This contest actually has some pretty cool prizes if you win, check it out:

*Airfare for six to Las Vegas

*A Taco Bell catered dinner at our Las Vegas Cantina restaurant

*Taco Bell wedding T-shirts, champagne flutes, garter and bow-tie

*Professional wedding photography/videography