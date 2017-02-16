McDonald’s Created The Perfect Straw

With Valentine’s Day gone, it’s typical that we get ready for the next holiday and seeing that March right around around the corner St. Patrick’s Day is soon to come. Which also means that McDonald’s is getting ready to put out their Shamrock shake but now with new chocolate and vanilla layers to add to all that goodness. Sure it looks pretty and all but it’s always a problem when you start form the bottom up and you don’t really taste the mix of the flavors.

Well fear, no more McDonald’s and it’s genius engineers have crated the perfect STRAW that will allow you to fully enjoy evenly the perfect ratio of flavors.

The STRAW will only be available for a limited time during Shamrock shake season, and there are only 2,000 of them available.