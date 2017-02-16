Ryan Murphy Announces New Theme For ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7

Over the past 6 seasons of FX’s ‘American Horror Story‘ we’ve seen:

Season 1 -American Horror Story: Murder House

Season 2- American Horror Story: Asylum

Season 3- American Horror Story: Coven

Season 4- American Horror Story: Freak Show

Season 5- American Horror Story: Hotel

Season 6- American Horror Story: Roanoke

…and now the show’s producer and creator Ryan Murphy just announced the theme for season 7! You ready for this?

The new season of ‘AHS’ will center around the 2016 election!

During an interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Murphy said, “I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

No other details were given though, and when asked if there would be a Donald Trump character…he said “maybe.”