Ryan Murphy Announces New Theme For ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7

Lauren Kelly February 16, 2017 4:29 PM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: AHS, american horror story, FX Network, politics, Ryan Murphy, Season 7

Over the past 6 seasons of FX’s ‘American Horror Story‘ we’ve seen:

Season 1 -American Horror Story: Murder House
Season 2- American Horror Story: Asylum
Season 3- American Horror Story: Coven
Season 4- American Horror Story: Freak Show
Season 5- American Horror Story: Hotel
Season 6- American Horror Story: Roanoke

…and now the show’s producer and creator Ryan Murphy just announced the theme for season 7! You ready for this?

The new season of ‘AHS’ will center around the 2016 election!

During an interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Murphy said, “I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

No other details were given though, and when asked if there would be a Donald Trump character…he said “maybe.”

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live