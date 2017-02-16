[VIDEO] Dubai Getting Drones To Carry People

February 16, 2017 12:27 PM By Eli Escobar
This  is the picture of the Jetson family wave as they fly past buildings in space in their spaceship in a still from the animated television series, ‘The Jetsons,’ circa 1962 but  it’s 2017 and this soon to become reality .The United Arab Emirates city of Dubai  will be the  world’s first to allow passenger carrying taxis, that will travel between 50-60 kilometers (about 40 miles) and although the passengers are not allowed to drive they just add their destination.

The announcement  came just yesterday from the Chinese manufacturer of the vehicles, and they’re coming to deliver it by July of this year.  They’re hoping that by 2030  Dubai will become a driver less population.

Looks like “The Jetsons” and Doc Brown from “Back To The Future II”  were right about the future.

