[VIDEO] Dubai Getting Drones To Carry People

This is the picture of the Jetson family wave as they fly past buildings in space in their spaceship in a still from the animated television series, ‘The Jetsons,’ circa 1962 but it’s 2017 and this soon to become reality .The United Arab Emirates city of Dubai will be the world’s first to allow passenger carrying taxis, that will travel between 50-60 kilometers (about 40 miles) and although the passengers are not allowed to drive they just add their destination.

The announcement came just yesterday from the Chinese manufacturer of the vehicles, and they’re coming to deliver it by July of this year. They’re hoping that by 2030 Dubai will become a driver less population.

Looks like “The Jetsons” and Doc Brown from “Back To The Future II” were right about the future.