Peeps Oreos Are Coming Soon

How is anyone suppose to keep up with diets and New Years resolutions are around here with news like this. Oreo is teaming up with Peeps to create a super yummy Peepy (totally made that word up) cookie. Forget creme filled, now you can get Oreo’s marshmallow filled it’s going to be glorious. The iconic mallow treat that we all love to stuff our faces with during Easter is coming in a form of a cookie to your nearest Walmart or grocery store. It’s limited edition and they’re suppose to be on the shelves by February 22. Only a few days away, you can start day dreaming about all that yummy goodness starting now.
Peeps Oreos Are Coming SoonFebruary 17, 2017 12:32 PM
WARMINSTER, PA - APRIL 18: Pink and yellow Marshmallow Peeps are seen April 18, 2003 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Just Born, the manufacturer of Marshmallow Peeps, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marshmallow Peeps, and now produces more than one billion individual Peeps per year. Last Easter, more than 700 million Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies were consumed by men, women, and children throughout the United States. Strange things people like to do with Marshmallow Peeps: eat them stale, microwave them, freeze them, roast them and use them as a pizza topping. Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies come in five colors. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)