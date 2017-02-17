Peeps Oreos Are Coming Soon

February 17, 2017 12:32 PM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: Easter, February 22, marshmallow, Oreos, Peeps, yummy

How is anyone suppose to keep up with diets and New Years resolutions are around here with news like this.   Oreo is teaming up with  Peeps to create a super yummy Peepy (totally made that word up) cookie.  Forget creme filled, now you can get Oreo’s  marshmallow filled it’s going to be glorious.  The  iconic mallow treat that we all love to stuff our faces with during Easter is coming in a form of a cookie to your nearest Walmart or grocery store.  It’s limited edition and  they’re suppose to be on the shelves by February 22.  Only a few days away, you can start day dreaming about all that yummy goodness starting now.

