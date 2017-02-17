[WATCH] Lady Gaga’s Isolated Vocals From Super Bowl

You know how when you hear an artist live, they sound different from what you’re use to hearing on the radio? Well not this this gal. Someone took the time to isolate her vocals from the music from her amazing performance at the Super Bowl LI and the results were killer. Her voice is just amazing no matter what, you can just imagine what she sounds like in the shower or in the car. Sure we love Lady Gaga and think she’s just an incredible performer and artist, but this is just incredible. Below is the complete performance along with the music of the same night, not a single beat is missed and THIS is why we love her!