[WATCH] Lady Gaga’s Isolated Vocals From Super Bowl

February 17, 2017 10:40 AM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: amazing, Isolated, Lady Gaga, Super Bowl, vocals

 

You know how when you hear an artist live, they sound different from what you’re use to hearing on the radio?  Well not this  this gal.  Someone took the time to isolate her vocals from the music from her amazing performance at the Super Bowl LI and the results were  killer.  Her voice is just amazing no matter what, you can just imagine what she sounds like in the shower or in the car. Sure we love Lady Gaga and think she’s just an incredible performer and artist, but this is just incredible.   Below is the complete performance along with the music of the same night, not a  single beat is missed and THIS is why we love her!

 

More from Eli Escobar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live