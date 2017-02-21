[WATCH] Mom’s Spot NKOTB Joey McIntyre In Hilarious Ad

When at Target, no make-up no problem…unless of course you run into your childhood heartthrob, like NKOTB Joey McIntyre then you go into planning mode. This new hilarious Target ad is just perfection and admit it we’re all secretly hoping this would happen to us in real life. Unless of course you were recently in the Super Bowl LI celebrations at the George R. Brown Convention Center where he was spotted taking pictures with fans, but that’s another story.

So if you’re over 30 you can totally relate, plus do “the dance” move on request and the mom’s in this new ad do it to perfection and clearly have “the right stuff.” Promoting their Total Package Tour with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul at the end the mom’s get invited to the concert in which Joey McIntyre just wants to get away from the embarrassment and the mom’s feel accomplished.