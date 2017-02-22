Guide To Making Sure You Are Getting A GOOD Deal On Crawfish

It is definitely one of the most popular times of year, not only because of Rodeo Houston BUT because it is also Crawfish Season. The million dollar question is, how do you know that you are getting the best deal when buying crawfish? We can all agree that it can get pricey, really fast.

This is the perfect way to end the weekend! Some delicious Cajun Cravin' crawfish! Want some?#Crawfish #CrawfishSeason pic.twitter.com/1irgfUzlvm — Dorian Valenzuela (@RadioDorian) January 23, 2017

This is why I wanted to share a few tips so that you and your family can make sure that you are getting a good deal on Crawfish.

If each lb of LIVE crawfish is approximately $2.99 to $3.99 – You are getting a good deal.

If each lb of BOILED crawfish is approximately $4.99 to $5.99 – You are getting a good deal.

Prices for crawfish are never steady, if one shack is charging low, some may be going lower. Call around.

Make sure to look into specials and happy hour pricing, these are PERFECT times to get mudbugs.

Small crawfish portions will come with 18-25 per lb, always check to know if you should be a returning costumer.

Large crawfish portions will come with 10-17 per lb, same rule applies here.

Let me know if these tips work out for you and if you have any extra piece of advice, feel free to share that information with me in the links below.

