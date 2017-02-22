Houston’s Outdoor Roller Skating Rink To Open Soon

It’s official Houston’s first outdoor roller skating rink is soon to open at Discovery Green and perfect for spring break and the kiddos. You already head over anyway for the splash pad and playground, now a new activity is added to keep your kids moving.

According to the Discovery Green website the grand opening will be March 3 with live music from Allen Oldies Band, Light Rock Express and the Xandudes, plus a Roller Derby Girls skating demonstration.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Mondays – Thursdays 5 – 10 pm

Fridays 5 – 11 pm

Saturdays and School Holidays* 11 am – 11 pm

Sundays 11 am – 9 pm

School holidays are March 13 through March 17.

Roller skating may be affected by rain. Weather permitting.

SKATING TICKETS

$12 per person on-site

$6 on Cheap Skate Nights, Mondays 3/6 and 3/20

$14 Online tickets