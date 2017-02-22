Houston’s Outdoor Roller Skating Rink To Open Soon

February 22, 2017 1:14 PM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: Discovery Green, Outdoor Roller Skating Rink, Skating Rink

It’s official Houston’s first outdoor roller skating rink is soon to open at Discovery Green and perfect for spring break and the kiddos. You already head over anyway for the splash pad and playground, now  a new activity is added to keep your kids moving.

According to the Discovery Green website the grand opening will be  March 3 with live music from Allen Oldies Band, Light Rock Express and the Xandudes, plus a Roller Derby Girls skating demonstration.

HOURS OF OPERATION
Mondays – Thursdays 5 – 10 pm
Fridays         5 – 11 pm
Saturdays and School Holidays* 11 am – 11 pm
Sundays                 11 am – 9 pm
School holidays are March 13 through March 17.
Roller skating may be affected by rain. Weather permitting.

SKATING TICKETS

 

$12 per person on-site
$6 on Cheap Skate Nights, Mondays 3/6 and 3/20
$14 Online tickets
More from Eli Escobar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live