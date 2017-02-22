[PHOTOS] Selena Gomez Is Selling Her Texas Home

Only about 5 hours away from Houston, but if you’re a fan and want to live in Selena Gomez’s “old” home located in Forth Worth it can be yours for a mere $2.9 million dollars, sounds appealing? Ok, how about now…it features five bedrooms, six and a half baths, three fireplaces, a game room, and a theater, on 1.5-acre grounds that include a saltwater pool, putting green, outdoor kitchen and cabana, and tennis and basketball courts, and the garage is big enough space to hold six to eight cars.

Check out the rest of the house here: Selena’s Forth Worth Home For Sell

No word on why she’s selling this beauty, but recent rumors speculate that she’s taking her relationship to the next level with new beau, The Weekend.