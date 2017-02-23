[WATCH] ‘This Is Us’ Cast Makes Funny PSA Apologizing For Making You Cry

Lauren Kelly February 23, 2017 3:33 PM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Apology, Cast, Chrissy Metz, Cry, Justin Hartley, mandy moore, NBC, PSA, this is us, video

Seriously y’all, week after week I’ve been going through CASES of Kleenex while crying my eyes out watching ‘This Is Us‘ on NBC. It’s undeniably one of the most emotionally draining (in the best way possible of course) shows I’ve ever gotten hooked on, and everyone I talk to about it is also bawling their eyes out every week as well.

The cast: Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy MetzSterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, are now apologizing for tugging at our heartstrings each Tuesday night and leaving us a sobbing mess.

According to US Weekly, they all felt pretty bad about this so they filmed a PSA last year apologizing to viewers for making them cry, and it’s hilarious.

Watch the video above, and don’t forget to watch ‘This Is Us’ each Tuesday night om NBC. Just make sure the tissues are handy. 😉

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live