Blue Bell Has A New Ice Cream Cone Flavor

With weather like this who doesn’t crave a yummy ice cream cone with the cone included. Blue Bell has just released it’s new flavor the year and we can’t wait to try it.

Meet “Ice Cream Cone” – it’s vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces and chopped roasted peanuts, all surrounded by a rich chocolate sundae sauce swirl.

“We may have solved one of the biggest dilemmas for ice cream fans, cone versus bowl,” said Ricky Dickson, Blue Bell president. ”

If you can’t wait to try Ice Cream Cone flavored ice cream, it will be available for a limited time in the half gallon and pint sizes.