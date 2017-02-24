Blue Bell Has A New Ice Cream Cone Flavor

February 24, 2017 2:00 PM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: Blue Bell, Chocolate, cone, Flavor, Ice Cream, Ice Cream Cone, limited, New, TIME

With weather like  this who doesn’t crave a yummy ice cream cone with the cone included.  Blue Bell has just released it’s  new flavor the year and we can’t wait to try it.

Meet “Ice Cream Cone” – it’s vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces and chopped roasted peanuts, all surrounded by a rich chocolate sundae sauce swirl.

“We may have solved one of the biggest dilemmas for ice cream fans, cone versus bowl,” said Ricky Dickson, Blue Bell president. ”

If you can’t wait to try Ice Cream Cone flavored ice cream,  it will be available for a limited time in the half gallon and pint sizes.

 

