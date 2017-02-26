Bill Paxton Dies at Age 61

TMZ is reporting breaking (and heart-breaking) news that beloved actor Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61 due to complications following heart surgery. Reports are that Paxton suffered a stroke while experiencing post-op complications.

Paxton’s career spanned over 40 years and almost 100 acting credits including Weird Science, The Terminator, Aliens, Tombstone, Twister, Titanic and Big Love.

His family has released a statement saying; “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.” They hailed his “illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and flimmaker.” and that, “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

Truly, tragic and sad news as we say goodbye to silver-screen favorite.