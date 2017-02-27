‘Biggest Loser’ Trainer Bob Harper Suffers Heart Attack

If this doesn’t prove to you that heart attacks can happen to ANYONE, than I don’t know what will…

One of our original favorite trainers from NBC‘s ‘The Biggest Loser,’ Bob Harper, suffered a heart attack while working out at his gym two weeks ago. Like me, I’m sure your firsts thought went something like, “But he’s so healthy, AND he’s a trainer…how did this happen??”

TMZ broke the story first by reporting that ‘Harper was working out an NYC gym about two weeks ago when he collapsed. A fellow gym-goer who also happened to be a doctor administered CPR and used paddles to keep the trainer alive. Harper was then taken to the hospital, where he regained consciousness two days later. He spent a total of eight days in the hospital, according to TMZ, and is still in NYC since his doctor has not yet cleared him to fly back home to Los Angeles.’

According to an insider at US Weekly, “It is very scary but runs in his family.” But a second source tells Us that genetics may not be the only factor, and worries that the star “pushes himself too hard.”