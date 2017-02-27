NETFLIX Is Adding Exciting New Titles In March!

If you are a fan of binge watching Television shows from the popular streaming site, NETFLIX, then you are in luck! The month of March will have plenty of new titles and seasons for you to enjoy.
Here what is coming your way in March:
MARCH 1
Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Chicago (2002)
Deep Run (2015)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)
Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)
Friday After Next (2002)
Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)
Ignition: Season 1 (2013)
Impossible Dreamers (2017)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)
Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Let There Be Light (1946)
Memento (2000)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)
Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)
San Pietro (1945)
Singing with Angels (2016)
Sustainable (2016)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
The Craft (1996)
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)
The Negro Soldier (1944)
Thunderbolt (1947)
Tunisian Victory (1944)
MARCH 3
Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)
MARCH 4
Safe Haven (2013)
MARCH 5
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
MARCH 7
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
MARCH 8
Hands of Stone (2016)
The Waterboy (1998)
MARCH 9
Thithi (2015)
MARCH 10
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1
Burning Sands
Love: Season 2
One More Time: Season 1
The Boss’ Daughter (2016)
MARCH 13
Must Love Dogs (2005)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
MARCH 14
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame
MARCH 15
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
Notes on Blindness (2016)
MARCH 16
Beau Sejour: Season 1
Coraline (2009)
MARCH 17
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train
Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1
Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)
Pandora
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1
MARCH 18
Come and Find Me (2016)
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)
MARCH 20
El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)
MARCH 21
Ali & Nino (2016)
Another Forever (2016)
Evolution (2015)
Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)
MARCH 23
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)
Welcome to New York (2015)
MARCH 24
Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2
Déjà Vu (2006)
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—
Grace and Frankie: Season 3
Ingobernable: Season 1
Spider (2007)
The Square (2008)
The Most Hated Woman in America—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
MARCH 25
The Student Body (2017)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
MARCH 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
MARCH 27
Better Call Saul: Season 2
MARCH 28
Archer: Season 7 (2016)
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle
MARCH 30
Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)
MARCH 31
13 Reasons Why: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)
Dinotrux: Season 4
FirstBorn (2016)
Five Came Back
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012) Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11
Which addition are you most excited to catch in March? Let me know in the links below.