[VIDEO] New Trend Leads to Glue Shortage

February 27, 2017 1:56 PM By Eli Escobar
If you’re planning an arts and crafts day you may think again seeing that there’s a shortage of glue these days.  Turns out there’s a new trend among the youth to make this DIY (Do-It-Yourself) homemade ‘goo’ and all you need is glue, water and Borax (but  you can do it without Borax too apparently).  All the kids are cleaning out the store shelves after this  they discovered this quick  hack  you can find online, YouTube or Pintrest.    Sure it’s an oldie but clearly is a goodie.

Lucky for  Elmer’s Glue, sales in December  have doubled since the fad has started.

