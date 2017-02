Moana was a huge hit for Disney this summer. Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the title character, has joined up with the viral father-daughter duo to sing the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go.”

Claire (the 4-year-old), does a great job singing the song with her dad on guitar for the Ellen show. She looks a little shocked at first, but once she finds her voice in the song she is, as usual, adorable and fantastic with the only 16-year-old Cravalho.