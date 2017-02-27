[WATCH] Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone’s Reactions To NOT Winning

Last nights Best Picture winner mix-up was defiantly the award moment of the night after “La La Land” was announced and the directors started on their thank you speech, they realized it was really “Moonlight” who won. All in all, it looks like the nights favorites, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, took it lightly and their reactions were the best…especially Ryan’s.
[WATCH] Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone’s Reactions To NOT WinningFebruary 27, 2017 11:47 AM
Nominee for Best Actor in "La La Land" Ryan Gosling (L) and nominee for Best Actress in "La La Land" Emma Stone introduce US singer John Legend (unseen) at the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)