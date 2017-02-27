[WATCH] Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone’s Reactions To NOT Winning

February 27, 2017 11:47 AM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: Awkward moment, Best Picture, emma stone, la la land, mix up, Moonlight, not winners, Oscars, Ryan Gosling, Winners

Last nights Best Picture winner mix-up was defiantly   the award moment of the night  after “La La Land” was announced and the directors  started on their thank you speech, they realized  it was really “Moonlight” who won.    All in all, it looks like the nights favorites, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, took it lightly and their reactions were the  best…especially Ryan’s.

More from Eli Escobar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live