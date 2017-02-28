[PHOTOS] Naked White Clown On The Loose

More pictures of naked clown woman in Worcester, UK

Looks like we weren’t the only ones with the clown problems just last year. Last summer there were numerous sightings of “scary” clowns tormenting kids and adults throughout the country including some around Houston and surrounding areas in public schools. Now, they report another type of clown that’s walking the streets in Worcester, UK. The “clown” is a woman painted completely in white but only wearing the red nose. Several people have spotted the woman and claim she walks around broad daylight with a blank stare. Pictures of the naked clown are circling social media, an many of which have voiced their how uncomfortable it makes them, not because she’s naked but because she looks like a scary clown.