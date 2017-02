A new season of ‘The Voice‘ debuted last night on NBC, and it turns out Houston has a lot of talented people!

Houstonian Stephanie Rice performed a fantastic version of Kelly Clarkson‘s ‘Piece By Piece‘ and she was so good, that both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani both turned around. Stephanie ultimately chose Gwen to be her coach.

Watch her awesome performance above, and GO STEPHANIE! We’re rooting for you!