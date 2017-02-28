Top 5 Must-Experience Texas Destinations

There is no denying it, we are extremely lucky to live in the MOST BEAUTIFUL state in America and we can prove it. Texas is diverse, friendly, and offers anyone that is looking to travel everything in the book.

It does not matter if you’re looking to hike, camp, swim, or sight see, Texas has it all. This is why we have decided to give you a list of 5 Texas destinations everyone MUST experience in their lifetime.

5. Enchanted Rock

Enchanted Rock is known throughout Texas for its beauty, and it's only a short drive from us! Learn more: https://t.co/pRdWrP7MKJ #BootRanch pic.twitter.com/NxQFBBfEsI — Boot Ranch (@BootRanch) January 31, 2017

This place is located in central Texas near Llano and it is one of the most popular destinations for those that love the dry outdoors. Enchanted Rock has been around for a very long time, in fact, it was once believed that this destination possessed magical powers, hence the name. You must give it a try.

4. Big Bend National Park

Cool HDR shot of the Rio Grande at the Santa Elena Canyon in Big Bend National Park, TX, f… https://t.co/qgJ5n7WzaS pic.twitter.com/mcFBl0kzq1 — American Rivers (@americanrivers) February 28, 2017

This is located near the Rio Grande in the Chihuahua border and it is one of the most sought after places to visit. The scenery is amazing and the amount of living creatures that are in the surrounding areas will definitely make the experience worth it.

3. Jacob’s Well

Jacob’s Well, Texas, is a spring that is popular among swimmers and divers for its depth of 120 feet. https://t.co/PsIikStpCY pic.twitter.com/iZWBzPYL2J — toptravelusa.com (@toptravelusa7) February 25, 2017

This one of the most amazing and terrifying experiences. Jacob’s Well is an artisan spring in the Texas hill country and diving in it is quite the adventure. The well is about 12 feet in diameter and about 30 feet deep before it takes a curve that no one should ever want to consider exploring. This another great way to cool off.

2. Caddo Lake

You can’t be in Texas without doing a little fishing and Caddo Lake is the perfect place. It is located along the Lousiana border and it’s waters are very shallow. This is what makes it a perfect fishing destination as it is the home for over 50 species of fish!

1. Hamilton Pool

Hamilton Pool, near Austin, TX. Limestone grotto formed from collapse of dome above underground river. 50 ft waterfall, limestone overhang. pic.twitter.com/0mXLdmMRDY — c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance) February 25, 2017

If you are looking to cool off during a hot Texas Summer, this is the place to visit. Hamilton Pool was once an underground river but after it’s surface collapsed, it has become one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the state of Texas. It definitely lives up to the hype.

Which locations catches your attention the most? Let me know in the links below.

Dorian On Facebook

Dorian On Twitter