Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Over

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are officially on a break.

Ugh dating, amirite?

According to TMZ, “The couple were together Sunday night at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, but Tuesday night their reps said, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Sources over at People are reporting, “It was never really supposed to be serious between them,” a Perry source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “When it first started, she was basically like ‘This will be fun for now.’” Likewise, a Bloom pal says the actor, 40, was “happy and content” spending time with the singer, 32, but “was not in the mindset to settle down.”

The pair dated for just over a year and I really liked them together, sad to see it end.

Onto the next one!