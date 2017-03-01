See The Full New Season 24 Cast Of ‘Dancing With The Stars!’

The cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 24 was revealed live this morning on ‘Good Morning America,‘ and it looks like it’s going to be QUITE the season!

Here’s the full list of celebrity dancers and their professional partners:

Bull rider-turned-model Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess

Singer & Vegas legend Charo with Keo Motsepe

Former Saturday Nigh Live comic Chris Kattan with Witney Carson

Two-time World Series champ David Ross with Lindsay Arnold

Dance pop star Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko

‘Glee’ actress Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Actor and ’80s icon Mr. T with Kym Herjavec

Former ice skater Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev

Bachelor Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd

Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Football player Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater

Gymnast Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

Thrilled to see that Peta Murgatroyd and fiance Maks Chmerkovskiy are back as pros after they just welcomed a baby a few months ago, and also did you know that Heather Morris actually used to be a backup dancer for BEYONCE?! She’s going to be some serious competition!!

Check out each of the star’s promo pictures with their pro >>> HERE!