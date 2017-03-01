Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 3/1

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the LLANO Moscato and a bottle can be yours for only $8.97!

This wine from Lubbock is made in the tradition of the classic Italian style with a special Texas twist. The unique tangerine zest, Key lime aromatics and the sweetness shine through along with a touch of bubbles. Perfect for any hot, spicy foods, fresh fruit and desserts.

And regardless of what you’re looking for, nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Create your own unique basket or we have ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!