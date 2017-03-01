Thor Is Our Rescue Dog Of The Week From ADORE Houston

Hi there, my name is Thor! I was homeless, doing my best to simply survive with my two friends Collin and Sandy on the unforgiving streets of Houston’s 5th Ward. A despicable resident was seen throwing a brick at me, injuring my leg. Hours later, as a storm raged, I climbed the steps up onto the porch of an abandoned house & laid down, no strength left in my abused & battered body. When rescuers approached me, I was unable to lift my head but still wagged my tail in a grateful greeting.

It took almost 2 hours to get me to the Animal Hospital as streets were completely flooded, but I hung on, realizing the ordeal was over, not only for me but for Collin and Sandy, too, as they were rescued right alongside me. I have regained my health & am thriving, now a beautiful happy boy. I am a 3 yr old, 50 lbs lab mix lovebug. I am currently in boarding but want nothing more than a foster or forever family to love me – one I can love back with all of my heart.

Do you have a Thor shaped soft spot waiting to be filled in your heart home?

Adoption or Foster applications can be found at www.adorehouston.org!

If you have any questions please contact us at info@adorehouston.org

