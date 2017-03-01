[WATCH] Selena Gomez’s Passion Project

March 1, 2017 11:35 AM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: 13 Reasons why, co producer, netflix, passion project, Selena Gomez, sereis

 

Along with her mom, Selena Gomez is co producing what she’s calling her passion project titled “13 Reasons Why” soon to be out on Netflix. The trailer will literally give you chills, it’s  based on Jay Asher’s best-selling novel, which delivers a compelling lesson: the way we treat one another has a great deal of significance.

Teen Vogue:

“13 Reasons Why follows a high school student named Clay Jensen (portrayed by Dylan Minnette) who receives a mysterious package in the mail. Inside the package are several cassette tapes, and when he begins listening, he hears the voice of his classmate, Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford). He’s immediately stunned by the sound of her voice…because Hannah had recently died by suicide. Each tape that Hannah made goes on to address one individual classmate, explaining how his or her behavior hurt her. Clay ultimately listens to Hannah’s 13 stories, as he discovers what role he had to play…and what he could have done differently.”

