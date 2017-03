Being a part of the media business, I can totally feel bad for John Donnelly in this situation!

John, one of our local reporters for KRIV FOX 26, had stopped a man to ask him about road rage on the streets…the only problem was…John didn’t realize he had stopped to talk to football player Adrian Peterson from the Minnesota Vikings! It was a simple mistake, and totally hilarious. John and Adrian both got a good giggle about it, and even took a selfie together.

Watch the video below! #oops 😉