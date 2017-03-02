[WATCH] Ellen Asks Former POTUS Bush About Inauguration Poncho

Former President George W. Bush was on Ellen where she asked him about his viral moment with the ‘poncho’ on inauguration day, where it all saw was a struggle to put it on and keep it on during the slight drizzle of the day.

“There’s, there’s…have you put one on?” she asked as pictures of Bush fumbling with it flashed on screen. “Is that the first time?”

“It looks like it, that’s for sure,” Bush said.

They both joked about it for a few moments, then Ellen shows a picture of Barbara Bush also struggling to keep on a raincoat.

“I feel like it must run in the family because your mom had an issue also,” DeGeneres said.

“It’s genetics,” Bush said.