Demi Lovato, Ashley Tisdale And Avril Lavigne Singing Together

March 3, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Ashley Tisdale, Avril Lavinge, Demi Lovato

Your three favorite childhood singing gals, are getting together to record a new song and it’s just perfect.  Ashley Tisdale  took to Snapchat  and with the cute bunny filter, she spilled the “carrots” saying  she’s soon recording “Trophy Boy” along with her girl pals, Demi and Avril.

So no details on when this is happening but we’re eagerly waiting.  Maybe Demi, will hint it during her performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year since she’s playing March 14.

Just can’t get enough of Demi!

