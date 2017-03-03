[WATCH]DuckTales First Look Is Here

March 3, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: DuckTales, First Look, trailer

 

 

I’m going to be totally honest guys, it’s not my favorite so far.. I guess I’m nostalgic  to the 90’s version.  I was totally excited when I heard they were working on the reboot and now that the trailer is officially out I’m less excited but as they say “don’t knock it til you try it.”  So, from what I can gather the story picks up  in the future, because   Huey, Dewey, and Louie sounds like annoying little teens not like the cutie ducklings we remember which is perfectly fine, we all grow up right?  Another thing that stood out was that the animation is stylized, which I’m not a fan of but I also didn’t grow up to be a gamer either so that explains a lot.

All in all, check it out and let me know if you’ll be looking forward to “Darkwing Duck.”

