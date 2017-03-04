Singer And Billboard Publisher Tommy Page Dies At 46

Singer, songwriter, and publisher, Tommy page, best known for his #1 single “I’ll Be Your Everything,” was found dead Friday.

The cause of death at the time the reports were made was unclear, but in the last few hours, close friend have stated that it was an apparent suicide, he was 46 year of age. Tommy Page continued to perform in Asia after being a publisher for Billboard.

“We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tommy Page,” said Billboard Entertainment Group President John Amato. “He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Page will be mourned by the music industry, fans, colleagues, by his partner, Charlie, and their three children. May he rest in peace.