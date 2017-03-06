[BREAKING] Old Dominion Will NOT Be Performing At Rodeo Houston

Rodeo Houston officials have announced an important entertainer change to this year’s lineup this morning for opening week, specifically Wednesday, March 8. The media alert with all of the details reads as follows:

Because of a death in a band member’s family, Old Dominion will not be performing at RodeoHouston® Wednesday, March 8, 2017, as scheduled. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ officials are currently working on booking a new artist.

“Our hearts go out to the members of Old Dominion,” said Joel Cowley, Show president/CEO. “They have lost an immediate family member of the band and respectfully cancelled their appearance to allow time to mourn. We understand and support their decision.”

Tickets previously purchased for the March 8 Rodeo Houston performance are still valid. Refunds will be given to the original ticket purchaser if requested before March 8, 8 a.m. See the attached details for refund information.

For updates, check rodeohouston.com/updates, or follow the Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the band and their loved ones during these difficult times. Make sure to tune in to The Bull for more information regarding changes.

Dorian On Facebook

Dorian On Twitter