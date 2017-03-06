[PHOTO] Only Katy Perry Can Walk The Red Carpet With Food In Her Teeth

March 6, 2017 1:16 PM By Eli Escobar
Food, Katy Perry, quinoa, Red Carpet

This weekend,  everyone couldn’t stop talking about Katy Perry’s new   pixie cut and she’s rocking it like the “rock star” she is,  and we gotta admit it looks so good on her.   The story doesn’t end there, sure the news broke that her and Orlando Bloom called it quits ok, next… well turns out she was out at an award ceremony walking the red carpet as usual all smiles  when she got caught with food stuck on her teeth.  Turns out a fan zoomed it and it  appeared to be quinoa,  hey at least it’s healthy eating, right?   It happens to the best of us and Katy just made us feel normal again by letting it happen to her.

Just in case,  pop that mirror out and “teeth check.”

