The Best Of Both Worlds: Wine Infused Coffee

Let’s be honest, at some point in our lives we’ve added a little Bailey’s to our coffee and move on, but now we can get wine infused coffee. It’s like having the best of both worlds, which means my morning me will finally meet my evening me… and the introduction might be a match made in heaven. Of course the trend started in wine country Napa Valley, in a coffee shop called Molinari where their already serving it and the website says the coffee that “relaxes in a beautiful wine, absorbing the wine’s nose and history. Even Professional tasters say the coffee tastes “rich” and “full-bodied” and of “small dark fruit” such as blueberries.

Sounds appealing, well the distribution is currently local but if you’re like me already searching online for a bottle to get my hands on…we’re in luck, looks like we can get bags of the coffee beans here:

Molinari Private Preserve

Only $19.95 for a half-pound bag. Sadly, they are currently out of stock but we’ll keep refreshing the page.