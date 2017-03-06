[Video] JJ Watt and His Brother Go Head To Head In Simulcam Race

March 6, 2017 1:34 PM
Athleticism and skill definitely runs in the Watt family, a recent simulcam video was released by the NFL that compares  JJ Watt and his brother TJ Watt in speed, the results may surprise you.
The result is that both, the Houston Texans defensive end and Wisconsin linebacker, are pretty fast but one was able to get the better results. TJ Watt!

The NFL Twitter proclaimed that the actual winner was the NFL Combine, and it’s simple, they get to compare a successful athlete with a genuine prospect. If TJ Watt becomes anything like his brother and/or follows his footsteps in terms of work ethic, they sky will be the limit!

Do you think TJ Watt will be able to match or surpass his brother? Let me know in the links below!

