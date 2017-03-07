Cody Johnson Replaces Old Dominion At Rodeo

March 7, 2017 11:43 AM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: 2017, Cody Johnson, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2017, lineup, March 8, Old Dominion, Replace, Rodeo

 

Sure  fans were a little disappointed that Old Dominion had to cancel the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo due to a death of the family, our condolences to them. Rodeo officials were in search of their replacement and they confirmed yesterday evening that, Cody Johnson, will headline Wednesday night, March 8 at the Rodeo.  Those tickets purchased for Wednesday’s performance will still be valid.

Although deeply saddened by  the reason of the change fans,   were quick to  voice their satisfaction with the announcement.

Listen Live