Cody Johnson Replaces Old Dominion At Rodeo

Sure fans were a little disappointed that Old Dominion had to cancel the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo due to a death of the family, our condolences to them. Rodeo officials were in search of their replacement and they confirmed yesterday evening that, Cody Johnson, will headline Wednesday night, March 8 at the Rodeo. Those tickets purchased for Wednesday’s performance will still be valid.

Although deeply saddened by the reason of the change fans, were quick to voice their satisfaction with the announcement.