[WATCH]Linkin Park On The Late Late Show

March 7, 2017 11:37 AM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: James Corden, Late Late Show, Linkin Park, The Bandmate Game

 

After almost two decades together, these guys seem to really just focus on the music and no so much on themselves.  During their time at on The Late Late Show with James Corden (personal fav by the way) they played the fun and lovable game “The Bandmate Game” where they answer questions about  the other member and the results were just hilarious. From answering “what is the most annoying animal” to  who would play them in a movie…their answers were epic and we has just as good of time watching them as they did playing.

More from Eli Escobar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live