Parenting 101 From JJ Watt

March 8, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: advice, Football, JJ Watt, parental advice, parents, Sports, Twitter

Sure the guy doesn’t have any kids yet, but our kids love him anyway right.  Our beloved Texan took to Twitter Monday night to give a few words of encouragement  to all the parents out there saying something quite  special.

“If someone encourages your child to specialize in a single sport, that person generally does not have your child’s best interests in mind.”

So, yeah he’s not a parent himself but he knows sports and he knows them well.

Although this guy  knows his football, we can’t forget he grew up in Wisconsin and his first love of sports was hockey and not football.   Of course Twitter users,  immediately  gave him the thumbs of approval.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live