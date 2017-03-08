Starburts Releases An All Pink Candy Bag

Only a short wait away, Starburts is making all our dreams come true when they release they’re ALL PINK bag of Starburts. Yes, that’s about to happen. Let’s be honest when we buy a pack, we dig for the pink ones anyway so this will totally make our lives easier. Starbursts maker Wrigley, decided to release the all one color bag of candy after the high demand.

But you have to stock up if these are your fav, only available during the month of April, in select stores nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B and Amazon.

A 14-ounce bag will be $3.19, while the 2-ounce sticks are 99 cents (about the same price as original Starburst flavors).