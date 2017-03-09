10 Things You Get For FREE On Your Birthday In Houston

Some people enjoy them more than others, but for the most part, birthdays are a VERY special time of year. It is a milestone of life and it is always nice to spend them with those we hold dear. Of course, it would be plus if we also were spoiled on this day with food, discounts, and other perks.

This is where we come in. Did you know that Houston has an incredible list of perks for you to enjoy on your big day? Below I will list the 10 that made me most excited and our friends from the Houston Chronicle have a more in depth gallery in the link at the bottom of this article.

10. Houston Aquarium – All you have to do is be a member of the Landry’s Select Club which includes several restaurants. This will get you a $25 birthday perk that is at your disposal the entire birthday month.

An underwater adventure awaits! Come visit us today for a savory meal, sweet desserts, exciting animals and thrilling attractions! pic.twitter.com/xOcGqxYBYf — Aquarium Houston (@AquariumHouston) November 8, 2016

9. Buca di Beppo – All you have to do is register for their updates and you will get a FREE brownie.

The only shopping bag you need to bring home today. #BucaToGo Order Here: https://t.co/Ojm4ZMlVM8 pic.twitter.com/KiXFYMNSdm — Buca di Beppo (@bucadibeppo) January 28, 2017

8. Buffalo Wild Wings – All you have to do is be a member and you will get a snack size order of wings.



via GIPHY

7. El Pollo Loco – All you have to do is be a part of their rewards program and you can get a FREE meal.

We're about making delicious, authentic food– & it all starts with our fresh, real ingredients. #RoadToAuthenticity pic.twitter.com/lMXEXUKxsH — El Pollo Loco (@ElPolloLoco) February 14, 2017

6. Old Navy – All you have to do is receive their newsletters and you will get a surprise on your big day.

We’re not high fashion, we’re hi, fashion 👋🏻

ALL pants up to 40% OFF, shop the sale: https://t.co/r7ShSffjiJ pic.twitter.com/Mq6zbQ4fmS — Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) March 8, 2017

5. Pleasure Pier In Galveston – They are a part of Landry’s as well, therefore, the $25 birthday card applies here as well.

Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas this weekend. It was a pleasure pic.twitter.com/HL7tuGBXiU — Jordan Thiem (@JordanThiem) October 10, 2016

4. Spaghetti Warehouse – All you have to do is join their club and you get a FREE spaghetti dinner.

Last day is Sunday for our Gift Card deal. Buy a $40 Warehouse Gift Card and get $15 in Pasta Buck bonus cards. pic.twitter.com/CfgXx4xATu — Spaghetti Warehouse (@spaghettiwh) August 14, 2015

3. Starbucks – All you have to do is join their club to get a FREE drink.

via GIPHY

2. The Cheesecake Factory – All you have to do is show up and claim your birthday sundae.

Set your alarm for Ultimate Red Velvet Cake #Cheesecake™! pic.twitter.com/wr1qjOz8BF — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) December 30, 2016

1. Hooters – All you have to do is sign up to their eClub and you get 10 FREE wings.

via GIPHY

If you want a EXTENDED list of Texas birthday perks, CLICK HERE!

Which one would you enjoy the most? Let me know in the links below.

Dorian On Twitter

Dorian on Facebook