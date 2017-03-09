Breaking: Brock Osweiler Traded To The Cleveland Browns

Well Houston, we lost another one…quarterback that is.

Houston Texans #17 quarterback, Brock Osweiler, only lasted one year (almost 1 year to the day to be exact) and the news JUST came down that’s he’s been traded to the Cleveland Browns.

So it looks like that $72 million dollar contract wasn’t as beneficial as we thought it was going to be, huh? smh.

According to an article on NFL.com, “The Houston Texans found a creative way to get Brock Osweiler and his $16 million guaranteed salary off the books. They decided to give him away to the Cleveland Browns, with a second-round pick as a sweetener.Osweiler is headed to Cleveland in a deal that will send a 2018 second-round pick to the Browns. The teams are also swapping fourth- and sixth-round picks, but the Browns are essentially paying cash and cap space in exchange for the second-rounder.”

At least I got to meet him once at El Tiempo, so thanks for the pic Brock…and good luck!