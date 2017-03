The Houston Texans have traded Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns after a dreadful 2016 season. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans have given up second round draft picks in order to get out from under his contract!

This move from the Texans screams Tony Romo as the Dallas Cowboys have recently released him to focus on Dak Prescott. This move will be clearing Houston of 10 million dollars of cap space.

What are your thoughts on the move?