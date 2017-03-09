Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg, To Be A Daddy Again

Get those likes ready… Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, along with his wife Dr. Priscilla Chang just took to social media to announce that baby Max was going to be a big sister.

“Priscilla and I are happy to share we’re expecting another baby girl!” the post reads from Zuckerberg, 32, accompanied by childhood photos of himself and Chan. “After our difficult experience having Max, we weren’t sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy.”

“My next hope was that it would be a girl,” the post continues. “I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other.”